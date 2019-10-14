Kenny Jackett understood the reason behind the flat Fratton Park atmosphere during Pompey’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

And the boss insisted it’s the Blues’ responsibility to get the fans going – and not the other way around.

Pompey were held to a lacklustre 0-0 stalemate with the Gills on Saturday.

Following an encouraging first-half display, the hosts failed to find a breakthrough after the interval.

The Blues struggled to open up a well-organised Gillingham rearguard and the game ultimately petered out.

Despite five minutes of stoppage-time being indicated, a significant number of supporters headed for the exit doors.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett during Saturday's goalless draw against Gillingham Picture: Adam Hunt

Meanwhile, those who remained inside PO4 created little noise to drive on Pompey as they searched for a winner.

Jackett accepted why supporters responded in such a manner and knows the burden is on his troops to ensure noise from the stands is created.

The manager said: ‘We did feel we were in control and the game was there for us but we didn’t do enough.

‘Particularly in the second half, we let the game drift instead of getting hold of it.

‘We fell away and had three efforts in the second half. The big one was Lee (Brown) right at the death, but he ultimately couldn’t put it in.

‘It completed a frustrating afternoon – particularly the second half.

‘The fans are looking for us to take the lead.

‘They have been great and we need to give them quality and goals, that is our responsibility.

‘Fans want to get behind the players. If you gets goals, wins and momentum then the fans are there.

‘Portsmouth fans are good and it’s ourselves. We have to crack it.

‘It’s up to us to bring the game to the fans and bring the fans into it.

‘We will only do that by winning games and right the way through it’s our responsibility to do that because fans at Portsmouth are good.’

Pompey sit 16th in the League One table on 13 points.

Despite the stuttering start, Jackett believes his side have been outplayed only once in their 10 matches – coming in the 2-1 victory at Doncaster earlier this month.

He added: ‘No disrespect to the opposition, I think we have been outplayed once this season.

‘That was at Doncaster and we won that, we defended for our lives and got two goals on the break.’