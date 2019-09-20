Kenny Jackett admitted David Wheeler endured a frustrating spell at Pompey as he prepares to face his former club.

And the Blues boss knows the winger has the ability to punish his side at Wycombe.

Wheeler arrived at Fratton Park on loan from QPR at the start of last season.

However, he was confined to a bit-part role while Pompey set the pace in League One before the turn of the year.

Wheeler netted three times in 18 appearances, of which 12 were as a substitute, while he made only a solitary start in the third tier before being recalled to his parent club in January.

He finished the campaign by winning League Two promotion with the MK Dons before being released from Loftus Road.

David Wheeler is set to face Pompey for Wycombe. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 28-year-old joined Wycombe on a free transfer earlier this summer.

And he’s been a regular for the third-placed Chairboys, scoring once in nine appearances.

Jackett admitted the scintillating form of Jamal Lowe was why Wheeler struggled to make a real impression at PO4.

He said: ‘David’s someone we know after signing him on loan. He is a good individual and a good player.

‘It was difficult getting him and Jamal Lowe into the team.

‘Also at that time, we had a very settled side and I don’t think I hardly needed to change anything for what whatever the reason.

‘But he was always professional and always consistent. Obviously, not on Saturday, but after that we wish him all the best.

‘These things happen (when players get recalled) and you come through it and have to carry on.

‘He came in as a loan player and I would say it was maybe a frustrating time for him at Portsmouth with the form of Jamal Lowe at that time.’

Wheeler netted the winning goal against Peterborough on the road to Checkatrade Trophy glory.

And while Jackett is wary of the wide man’s threat, his focus is on getting his own side right.

The Blues manager added: ‘Of course, yes (Wheeler can cause Pompey problems). Every side is similar. There are players you target and men you have to be aware of.

‘Wycombe, like many teams, have some good players but we’ve got to focus on our own performance defensively and going forward.

‘While we look at the opposition, we can’t focus on it too much and have to focus on our own game.’