Kenny Jackett has revealed he will be allowed to spend proceeds of player sales this summer.

Prized assets Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe are already attracting attention, although the Blues are keen to retain both.

Nonetheless, it remains a certainty that Clarke will quit Fratton Park this summer for higher-division football.

Should that be the case, Pompey can expect a substantial fee for the talented 22-year-old, despite next month entering the final 12 months of his existing deal.

Jackett has highlighted how his playing budget will not increase next season.

However, he believes any funds raised by transfer dealings will be allowed by owners Tornante for squad strengthening.

He said: ‘Yes, I think the money will be reinvested, I do think that will be the case.

‘When transfer fees are put out there, they are not always accurate, quite often there are factors such as sell-ons which you have to consider,

‘Sometimes there is a bit more behind one figure put out. You can say £1m and sometimes things rise to £1m when targets are met, other times it’s £1m and that is up front.

‘Those vagaries aside, in broad terms we will be reinvesting the money.

‘How much and where we will see, but that money will be reinvested.’