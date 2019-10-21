Kenny Jackett is weighing up a Ronan Curtis recall to bolster Pompey’s goal output.

The Blues have mustered just 12 league goals this season – the third-lowest in the division.

Saturday’s AFC Wimbledon loss represented failure to score in successive matches, despite having opportunities to net.

An option for tonight’s visit of Lincoln (7.45pm) is Curtis, who livened up Jackett’s men from the bench in that 1-0 Kingsmeadow defeat.

The Irishman has slipped out of the starting XI since last month’s triumph over Bolton – but Pompey’s boss can foresee a return.

Jackett said: ‘In terms of Ronan, I do think there's good comeback in him, definitely.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

‘He has probably had a frustrating season so far and we have been working on just mixing up his game slightly.

‘We think he is coming inside a little too much, a lot of his shots are getting blocked, teams are doubling up on him, sometimes trebling up on him on the inside.

‘It was a feature a little on Saturday as well, he has cut inside for the shot and the opposition know it’s his strength, so he’s coming into bodies.

‘Ronan needs to vary his game, maybe go outside as well, play some one-twos, slide some balls in for other people, that’s the information we have been working on.

‘He is a very capable player and good enough to do well, certainly at League One level.

‘I do think it helps crystalise your thoughts a little bit coming out of the side, to build up some determination and then return.’