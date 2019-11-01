A look at the current League One form guide table sees Pompey sitting in a lofty sixth place.

But Blues boss Kenny Jackett knows there’s plenty still needed from his players to get them ‘across the line’ on a more consistent basis and to improve their standing amid their League One rivals.

Last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers felt like a defeat for many, after Pompey threw away a 2-0 lead late on in the game.

It added pressure on the manager, with sections of fans unhappy with the team’s current 16th-place standing in the League One table.

However, it continued momentum – albeit small – on the pitch as the Blues bid to turn their fortunes around.

Jackett's side have lost just once in their past seven games in all competitions and are clearly working hard to grind out results in the hope of building confidence both on and off the pitch.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

They remain well adrift of the play-off places – and some way short of Oxford’s current form, with Karl Robinson bringing his U’s side to Fratton Park on an unbeaten run stretching back 11 games and with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City to look forward to.

Yet Jackett believes the side are not that far off where they want to be in terms of performances.

He said the players just need to up their consistency levels in order to pick up the wins they need.

Speaking on the club's YouTube channel, the manager said: 'If you're looking at our league position we're not where we want to be – and that's how it is.

'There's been some promise, there's been some good points, but ultimately you need to get over the line, make sure you consistently get those three points.

'We haven't been there yet so far this season but, you know, we haven't been out of games either - we've been in every single game and had opportunities to win it.

'We have to stay like that, take it one further and make sure we can get over the line, starting Saturday, do really well early in the game if possible to try and get that crowd on side and we do know that the crowd are a major weapon for us.’

Jackett added he’s never lost belief in his players as they attempt to get themselves into the promotion reckoning.

'The bottom line is you have to win and win consistently, we know that,’ said the manager.

'But there's obviously reasons why and we have to be honest with ourselves about what we have to do better as well, and as long as that's accurate, and for us we're working hard at that process, then my belief in the group of players is strong.

'I think we have a good group of players. We have good characters that want to do well for themselves, for each other and then ultimately for the club.'