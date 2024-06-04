Pompey completed their quest for Championship football in April as they booked their return to the second tier of English footbal as League One Championships.

It proved to be a relentless pursuit that was initally started in the summer of 2017, after Paul Cook’s Blues secured the League Two title thanks to a 6-1 win over Cheltenham on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

Since then, Pompey have turned to three different managers/head coaches to achieve their goal - Kenny Jackett, Danny Cowley and John Mousinho. However, it was Mousinho who finally delivered the prize as his side went above and beyond what his two previous predecessors’ teams could achieve.

That guarantees him a place in Fratton Park folklore. But it’s fair to say, his achievements might not have been entirely possible had it not been for some of the work undertaken at Fratton Park in the years building up to this season’s success. As director Eric Eisner often points out, it’s process that has been built and allowed to take shape over time.

In that sense, both Jackett and Cowley have helped shape Pompey’s rise - not that they would want any of the credit - with the former kicking it all off under the Eisners.

Mistakes were made along the way, as we all know. But with the latest transfer window fast approaching, what tranfer successes and failings were there under Jackett’s charge? We’ve assessed his 50 transfers during his near three years at the Fratton Park helm - and this is what we’ve decided, with each player given a rating out of 10. See if you agree or disagree.

2 . Nathan Thompson - 8/10 Pompey career: 78 appearances, 1 goal Verdict: Signed on a free transfer from Swindon, the defender proved a shrewd piece of business for the Pompey as they stepped up to League One. Fans loved the shithousery the defender was well-known for, while he played a major part in the Blues Checkatrade Trophy final win against Sunderland by scoring at Wembley. However, he scarred his time at Pompey by walking away on a free transfer in 2019 to join Peterborough. Photo Sales

3 . Luke McGee - 6/10 Pompey career: 55 appearances. Verdict: The former Spurs youngster did very little wrong during his three Fratton Park seasons and certainly barely enough to warrant sinking to third-choice keeper consideration at one point under Jackett. The keeper was unfortunate. His quality was obvious and, during other eras, would have been the Blues’ undisputed number one. Photo Sales