Kenny Jackett's promise of 'attacking high-pressing football' as ex-Portsmouth, Millwall and Wolves boss is named Leyton Orient manager

Kenny Jackett has been named Leyton Orient manager. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

And the former Pompey boss believes he can do that with an attacking, high-pressing brand of football at Brisbane Road.

Jackett has been appointed on a one-year rolling contract with the League Two side after leaving Fratton Park in March.

His approach garnered some criticism with Blue fans, but the 59-year-old feels he can bring success with football played on the front foot.

Jackett told Leyton Orient’s YouTube channel: ‘I see Leyton Orient as a Club full of potential. That’s the attraction. My own personal ambition is to take us to the next level.

‘We really want to hit the ground running, unite the club and be successful in the coming season. Squad planning is vital. The summer is such an important time.

'I want to attack, I want to score goals and play on the front foot.

'I want to produce an offensive, high-pressing attacking game.

'My own personal ambition is to push on and compete at the top of the division.

'I certainly think Leyton Orient is capable of that both traditionally and with the structure of the set-up they currently have.’

