Key Portsmouth absentee at Middlesbrough - but new signings included
The influential centre-half is missing from the Blues’ 20-man for this afternoon’s Riverside Stadium, with right-back Jordan Williams instead partnering Ryley Towler.
However, skipper Marlon Pack has been declared fit to retain his place after recovering from concussion sustained in last weekend’s Luton draw.
While new recruits Abdoulaye Kamara and Harvey Blair, both signed this week, are on the bench, along with a fit-again Kusini Yengi.
In total, there are two changes to the side which lined-up against Luton in the goalless draw, with Zak Swanson and Elias Sorensen called into the team.
They replace Shaughnessy, whose absence has yet to explained by the club, while loanee Sammy Silvera is ineligible to face his parent club.
Elsewhere, Gavin Whyte is again missing from the squad, with teenager Harry Clout among the substitutes for the second match running.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Saydee, Sorensen.
Subs: Archer, Ritchie, Stevenson, Moxon, Devlin, Clout, Blair, Yengi, Kamara.
