Key Portsmouth absentee at Middlesbrough - but new signings included

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 24th Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Conor Shaughnessy is a notable Pompey absentee for their trip to Middlesbrough.

The influential centre-half is missing from the Blues’ 20-man for this afternoon’s Riverside Stadium, with right-back Jordan Williams instead partnering Ryley Towler.

However, skipper Marlon Pack has been declared fit to retain his place after recovering from concussion sustained in last weekend’s Luton draw.

Conor Shaughnessy misses out for Pompey for their trip to Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesConor Shaughnessy misses out for Pompey for their trip to Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
While new recruits Abdoulaye Kamara and Harvey Blair, both signed this week, are on the bench, along with a fit-again Kusini Yengi.

In total, there are two changes to the side which lined-up against Luton in the goalless draw, with Zak Swanson and Elias Sorensen called into the team.

They replace Shaughnessy, whose absence has yet to explained by the club, while loanee Sammy Silvera is ineligible to face his parent club.

Elsewhere, Gavin Whyte is again missing from the squad, with teenager Harry Clout among the substitutes for the second match running.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Saydee, Sorensen.

Subs: Archer, Ritchie, Stevenson, Moxon, Devlin, Clout, Blair, Yengi, Kamara.

