'Kick in the teeth. Some chicken soup ASAP' - Portsmouth fans on social media react to starting Xi for Plymouth game

The head coach has made one change for today’s trip to Plymouth – but it’s an enforced change that’s come completely out of the blue.

An illness to loan goalkeeper Matt Macey sees him sit out the game, with youngster Josh Oluwayemi handed just his second league start.

It’s a move that has made some supporters on Twitter nervous, given the Luton man’s impressive form since his January move.

Yet some are seeing it as an opportunity for Oluwayemi to get the chance they feel he justifiably deserves.

Paddy Lane’s inclusion on the bench for the second successive game following his deadline day move from Fleetwood has also raised a few eyebrows.

Here’s a sample of what fans have been saying ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off.

@markjroser73: Wow that's a kick in the teeth. Macey been fab so far! Not what we needed in an already tough as game! Good luck Josh, gonna need it son. Come on Pompey prove me wrong and give it a right go.

Josh Oluwayemi starts for Pompey against Plymouth today.

@MattPerks3: Will say that this season is one of the few where I’m not worried when the back-up starts, really rate Josh so we should be fine.

@JHancock46: Get Matt Macey some chicken noodle soup asap.

North Wales Pompey: I’m scared.

@WISEASS999: Pompey Illness? Well, that didn't take long, did it? The FP curse strikes again.

@PhilPTID1977: We’re screwed.

@pfcalfie_: Only problem is Lane has to start over Jacobs he doesn’t have the pace.

@Richardcof56: Jacobs too slow for winger, really is a creative number 10.

Paddy Lane should start on the left, but hasn't been played much this season, so a few sub appearances are in order to start with.