The Australian is on the comeback trail after being sidelined for the Blues' last five matches with ligament damage to his right ankle.

Yengi sustained the injury in training, following a collision with team-mate Christian Saydee as both attempted to win the ball.

In the meantime, the striker who netted four times in his opening three appearances is upbeat as he closes in on his return.

Yengi told The News: ‘It’s not too long now, everything seems to be feeling good so far.

‘It was an incident which happens in training, just competing, I went in for a challenge and then out the worse.

‘I went to win the ball and another player came in to win the ball at the same time. Our legs got tangled and then I ended up on the floor. When I tried to get up I just could feel my ankle.

Kusini Yengi is closing in on his Pompey return after injury halted a blistering start.

‘It was nothing to do with the pitch or anything like that, it was an unfortunate incident in training, a freak incident, and Christian (Saydee) was involved!

‘Things happen in football and I’m in my rehab now and when I get back onto the pitch hopefully I can reproduce what I was doing.

‘It was a great start, but I still have plenty more to give and am looking forward to getting back onto the pitch. It’s very frustrating sitting on the sidelines watching the boys play.

‘I came here expecting to do well. Maybe not to score four in the first three, but I knew I was coming here to score goals and do well.

‘My rehab isn’t too long now, it’s a week-by-week thing. I will slowly start jogging, then running, and, before you know it, will be back training with the boys.’

It’s the longest Yengi has been sidelined from football through injury since December 2021.

On that occasion, an issue with his right quad required surgery, keeping him out for three-and-a-half months.

He added: ‘I wouldn’t say I’ve had injury issues in the past, I’ve had normal injuries that people have in their football career.

‘I did have that one big surgery a couple of years ago, but that was also a freak incident in training, out of no-where.