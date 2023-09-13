Watch more videos on Shots!

But the Pompey head coach is delighted with the progress being made by the Australian following the ankle ligament injury he picked up in training last month.

The setback has prevented the summer signing from Western Sydney Wanderers from featuring in the Blues’ past six games. It also brought to a halt the sensational start to life at Fratton Park that the 24-year-old enjoyed following four goals in his first three appearances for the club.

Pompey have maintained their unbeaten start to the season during Yengi’s absence and go into Saturday’s trip to Derby fifth in the table and on a high after their win against Peterborough before the international break.

Forward Kusini Yengi has been forced to sit out Pompey's past six games

Injury concerns around Gavin Whyte, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery means the Aussie is not the only one keeping the Fratton Park medical team busy.

Yet Mousinho believes that won’t be the case for much longer, with the forward and fan favourite eager to return to the fold and making impressive progress.

‘Kusini is coming on really, really well,’ Mousinho told The News ahead of this weekend’s trip to Pride Park.

‘He’s really keen to get things going. He’s a long time out of the boot and crutches now and it’s just a case now of getting that stability back in the ankle and his match fitness back.

‘That’s the one thing that’s probably going to hold Kas back over the next couple of weeks - the fact that he’s just been off his feet for so long now.

‘But he’s working really hard in the gym and hopefully with Kas it will be 2-4 weeks before we see him fully fit and back ready for selection.’

Despite registering four goals for the Blues, Yengi’s game time amounts to just 87 minutes of action.

That will, of course, increase the sooner he returns. And while Mousinho appreciates the player’s determination to get back in contention, he knows Pompey will have to be careful for the remainder of his rehab process.

The Blues boss added: ‘He’s not quite outside running yet. I think he’s getting closer and closer to doing that and he’s really functioning in the gym. The next step will be to get him out on the grass and getting him moving again.

‘He’s progressing really well and Kusini is one of those who can come back a lot quicker than expected.

‘He actually came back a lot quicker in pre-season when he took a little knock there.

‘He came back flying against Crawley after taking an initial knock, so he’s a player who recovers well, works really hard in the gym and is very, very keen to get back out there.