The striker, who signed for the League Two new boys on Thursday, admitted he was excited by the journey the club was on.

He added that the style of play at Edgeley Park also suited his game as he looked forward to settling into his new surroundings with Dave Challinor’s side.

The National League champions saw off competition from the likes of Pompey, Huddersfield and Barnsley to land Wootton on a free transfer following confirmation of his Notts County exit.

The News understands that the Blues were unwilling to match the wages being offered by County – believed to be around £5,000 a week – and saw better value elsewhere.

Danny Cowley will now focus on other targets as he attempts to fill a massive striker void in his squad, with Pompey currently having no senior forwards on their books.

In the meantime, Wootton has spoken for the first time since his move to Edgeley Park was confirmed.

And he revealed to County’s media team the key factors behind his switch.

Kyle Wootton has signed a three-year deal at Stockport County Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The 25-year-old said: ‘I was really excited about the journey the club's going on.

‘Obviously, getting out of the National League, for me - the toughest league to get out of.

‘Obviously, (Stockport) had a great season, can really see the potential that the club’s got and I think it's really going good places at the minute.

‘I can see them pushing up the leagues and really want to be part of that journey, so speaking with the manager, the owner, a few people round the place, it's exciting times at the club and I thought coming and playing in League Two with this group of players really excites me and I would like to be on that journey with the club.’

Wootton, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Notts County in the National League last term, added the style of play manager Challinor likes was also key to his decision.

He added: ‘They (the team) seem super fit, ruthless, energetic – a lot of things the manager said, really, and I really like the look of it.

'For me, they're very attacking-minded, straight to it and a lot of balls into the box, which a player like myself thrives off.

‘I would have loved more of that over the recent years - but this is a big reason why I’ve come here, the way the team plays, the players around that, the manager.