But clubs across the division have wasted little time in preparing for the 2022-23 season.

As a result, the landscape has dramatically changed already – with a swathe of rumours appearing everyday.

Here’s the latest headlines from the last 24-hours.

Former Pompey man receiving Championship interest

A number of Championship clubs have shown an interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, according to reports.

The Sheffield Star understands the ex-Pompey man’s future is currently unclear, with his Hillsborough contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Following his departure from Middlesbrough in November, Darren Moore secured his signature after a successful trial period.

Neil Lennon had been heavily linked with the vacant Charlton job. Picture Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Since then, he scored two goals in 19 appearances and played in the Owls’ play-off second leg draw with Sunderland – which saw them lose 2-1 on aggregate.

The 30-year-old is free to negotiate with other clubs, and could be available for free if he fails to extend his stay in Yorkshire.

Clarity over ex-Celtic boss’ Charlton chances

Despite his odds for the vacant Charton job shortening, it appears Neil Lennon won’t be taking the reins at the Valley.

The ex-Celtic boss was heavily linked with replacing Johnnie Jackson at the helm, following the latter’s sacking after just six months in charge.

But South London Press’ sports editor Richard Cawley has dismissed claims by posting on Twitter: ‘Neil Lennon isn’t going to be the next #CAFC manager.

‘I know that will lead to the inevitable question, “who is it going to be then?”.

;I don’t know. But I do know that it definitely isn’t going to be Neil Lennon.’

As a result, current Exeter boss Matt Taylor has emerged as the bookies’ favourite (4-5), while the ex-Hibbs chief is still second in the running (3/1)

Barnsley turn to Duff

Barnsley have been granted permission to speak to Cheltenham’s Michael Duff about filling their vacant managerial position.

The Tykes have been without a head coach since Poya Asbaghi parted company with the club in April, following their relegation from the Championship last season.

After a winless final nine league games, the Oakwell club returned to the third tier for the first time since 2018-19.

And it appears they are keen to entrust the former Burnley defender with taking immediately back to the second division.