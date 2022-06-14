Here are the latest headlines from across League One, with no mention of Ben Thompson’s free transfer move to Peterborough!

MK Dons’ player wanted by Championship trio

Bristol City, Preston and Swansea are the latest clubs to be monitoring MK Dons’ Tennai Watson this summer, according to Football League World.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old arrived at Stadium MK last season after failing to break into Reading’s first team after a series of loan moves.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the third tier by playing 36 matches in all competitions last term.

Such form that helped Liam Manning’s side into the play-offs has caught the eye of suitors in the Championship.

The Robins have already been busy since last season came to an end signing the likes of Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes, while the man who brought him to the Dons, Russell Martin is at the the Swans helm.

MK Dons' Tennai Watson is attracting interest from Championship clubs. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley to battle Bristol City for defender

Newly-relegated Barnsley are set to battle Bristol City for PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, according to The Daily Mail.

It’s been reported that Nigel Pearson’s side have already lodged a bid for the out-of-contract centre-back who is set to become a free agent at the end of June.

The Tykes are set to appoint Cheltenham boss Michael Duff as their new manager as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Perhaps they see signing the 24-year-old as an important part of their pre-season plans, but the chance to slot straight into the second-tier may prove too appealing for the former PSV man.

Peterborough fail to loan player

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh have failed to offload youngster Kai Corbett to Bradford.

Grant McCann is keen to send the 19-year-old out on loan next season to hand him valuable game time in senior football.

But his hopes of sending him to Mark Hughes’ side have now diminished, as things stand.

The striker signed for United last November following his progression through West Ham’s youth ranks, before being released by the Hammers last summer.