Moore pulls no punches

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has praised Lincoln after his side were well-beaten by the Imps, yesterday.

John Marquis’ brace and Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s strike rendered Saido Berahino’s goal in the 33rd minute meaningless as Michael Appleton’s squad recorded a 3-1 victory.

And the Owl’s head coach made it clear he thought the better team won.

Moore told The Sheffield Star: ‘I just thought we weren’t our normal selves

Darren Moore watched on as his Sheffield Wednesday lost to Lincoln Picture: Steve Ellis

‘We weren’t clean enough with the ball at our feet. The game just ran away from us.

‘Credit to Lincoln, they worked extremely hard and fully deserved the win.

‘We were just a little bit off it, whether that’s the three-game week or because we didn’t really have much to change around even though we got one or two back today.

‘They will get better for it and get stronger. Maybe it was just a game too far for us.

‘As a manager, you just know when your team is at full tilt and today we weren’t.’

Latics battling for non-league signing

Wigan are competing with Blackburn Rovers over the signature of Guiseley youngster Josh Stones, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has been impressing in the National League North this term, which has caught the attention of the EFL sides.

The striker has netted once in 11 appearances for the Lions after signing a professional contract in October.

And The Sun have said a summer move is on the cards for the teenager, but it remains unclear as to who will win the race for his services.

Neil praises Broadhead after Charlton stalemate

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has praised the returning Nathan Broadhead as he returned to the pitch against Charlton.

Although the forward couldn’t find a crucial goal as the score remained 0-0, the Black Cats head coach said there’s plenty more to come.

‘He looked really sharp all week in training and that gave me the confidence to put him in, Broadhead was a threat, he will get sharper and he will get better,’ he told The Chronicle Live.

