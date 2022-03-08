That figure includes the likes of Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson and Marcus Harness – as well as current loanees such as Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst.

But the Blues aren’t the only ones currently mulling over their next move when it comes to their soon-to-be out-of-contract players.

Every club in the division has the same predicament, meaning there’ll be a few bargains to be had if agreements with current clubs can’t be thrashed out.

Here, we look at the best players who could potentially be available on frees when the summer transfer window kicks off in June.

1. Elliot Moore - Oxford United Age: 24; Position: Centre-back; Appearances: 120; Goals: 7; Previous clubs: Leicester

2. Chey Dunkley - Sheffield Wednesday Age: 30; Position: Centre-back; Appearances: 31; Goals: 2; Previous clubs: Wigan, Oxford United.

3. Lyndon Gooch - Sunderland Age: 26; Position: Left-midfield; Appearances: 200; Goals: 24; Previous clubs: Doncaster

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham Age: 30; Position: Striker; Appearances: 198; Goals: 58; Previous clubs: Bury, Northampton, Pompey, Barnsley, Swindon, AFC Wimbledon, Colchester, Newport, Accrington, Charlton