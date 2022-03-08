From left: Massimo Luongo, Lynden Gooch, Jamie Lindsay and Sam Vokes

League One’s top 25 free agents who could be available to Portsmouth this summer – including Sunderland, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich aces

Pompey have 12 senior players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:41 pm

That figure includes the likes of Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson and Marcus Harness – as well as current loanees such as Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst.

But the Blues aren’t the only ones currently mulling over their next move when it comes to their soon-to-be out-of-contract players.

Every club in the division has the same predicament, meaning there’ll be a few bargains to be had if agreements with current clubs can’t be thrashed out.

Here, we look at the best players who could potentially be available on frees when the summer transfer window kicks off in June.

1. Elliot Moore - Oxford United

Age: 24; Position: Centre-back; Appearances: 120; Goals: 7; Previous clubs: Leicester

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Chey Dunkley - Sheffield Wednesday

Age: 30; Position: Centre-back; Appearances: 31; Goals: 2; Previous clubs: Wigan, Oxford United.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Lyndon Gooch - Sunderland

Age: 26; Position: Left-midfield; Appearances: 200; Goals: 24; Previous clubs: Doncaster

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham

Age: 30; Position: Striker; Appearances: 198; Goals: 58; Previous clubs: Bury, Northampton, Pompey, Barnsley, Swindon, AFC Wimbledon, Colchester, Newport, Accrington, Charlton

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
League OnePortsmouthCharltonBluesSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 7