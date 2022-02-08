'Last chance to push on ... 'Phew and breathe ... 'Keep the faith' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to Burton victory

Pompey fans have reacted to the result against Burton. Photo:: Barry Zee

First half strikes from Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs were enough for victory, despite former-Blue Gassan Ahadme halving the score.

And the 2-1 victory sees them creep into the top half of the League One table.

Here's how Pompey supporters reacted on Twitter.

@HazzaTWood: A 2-1 home victory against Burton, first three points of 2022, congrats to Raggett and Jacobs for scoring though Ahadme made things nervy when he scored against us, but we stood firm to get our first win in 2022, happy with this, PUP!

@BlueArmyAlex: Up the blues!

@Furniss_Alex: Lovely stuff. Up the blues. Pup. Love you x

@James02_: Good stuff, onto Donny

@vowedblue70: Phew and breathe PUP onwards and upwards finally a win.

@ELilliLDWorman: Great shift from everyone tonight, lovely jubbly. Up the blues

@JohnWhiteside: Good. onwards keep the Faith

@Lost&found: Given one last chance to kick on; don’t waste it