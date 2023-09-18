News you can trust since 1877
Last-gasp Portsmouth heroes join Bristol Rovers and Oxford United stars in League One Team of the Week - gallery

A dramatic last-gasp equaliser was enough to see some Portsmouth stars worthy of a place in the League One Team of the Week.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

League One action was back after the international break with a bang with goals in every fixture across the weekend and Portsmouth extending their unbeaten start to the campaign to seven on the trot.

John Mousinho's side grabbed a draw away at Derby County in dramatic fashion as talisman Colby Bishop responded to an 85th-minute goal from the home side with a 95th-minute last-gasp equaliser.

Elsewhere, Oxford United trounced Fleetwood Town 3-0 on the road to keep up their impressive start to the season and Bristol Rovers also bagged three points on their travels to Shrewsbury.

Those winning sides feature heavily in the WhoScored team of the week alongside some familiar Pompey faces.

WhoScored rating - 7.6

1. GK - Luke Southwood, Cheltenham Town

WhoScored rating - 7.6 Photo: Getty Images

WhoScored ratings - 7.4

2. RB - Zak Swanson, Portsmouth

WhoScored ratings - 7.4 Photo: Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 8.5

3. CB - Connor Taylor, Bristol Rovers

WhoScored rating - 8.5 Photo: Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 8.5

4. CB - Elliot Moore, Oxford United

WhoScored rating - 8.5 Photo: Getty Images

