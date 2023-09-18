A dramatic last-gasp equaliser was enough to see some Portsmouth stars worthy of a place in the League One Team of the Week.

League One action was back after the international break with a bang with goals in every fixture across the weekend and Portsmouth extending their unbeaten start to the campaign to seven on the trot.

John Mousinho's side grabbed a draw away at Derby County in dramatic fashion as talisman Colby Bishop responded to an 85th-minute goal from the home side with a 95th-minute last-gasp equaliser.

Elsewhere, Oxford United trounced Fleetwood Town 3-0 on the road to keep up their impressive start to the season and Bristol Rovers also bagged three points on their travels to Shrewsbury.

Those winning sides feature heavily in the WhoScored team of the week alongside some familiar Pompey faces.

