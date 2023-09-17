Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby County manager Paul Warne has admitted his side were not at their best in Saturday’s draw with Portsmouth.

An unbeaten Pompey side travelled to Pride Park looking to break into the automatic promotion places in League One but looked set to slip to a first defeat of the season when James Collins fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot on 86 minutes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was late drama as a dramatic equaliser from Pompey striker Colby Bishop earned his side a point and left Warne to deliver an honest assessment of his side’s performance.

He told the Derby Telegraph: “The performance was not us at our best. Portsmouth came here in really good fettle, they haven’t lost a game and kept going right until the end.

“But to concede one so late on and I’ve been told it hits Marlon Pack’s arm in the build-up which is disappointing. But you can’t allow Bishop on his own in the six when you’ve got three centre-backs on.

“We will obviously play a lot better and we will play a lot better and lose. But once you’ve got your head in front, we should be able to see the game out and that’s what’s disappointing.”

Cumbrians boss confirms major injury blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United are set to lose striker Josh Kayode for three months after they confirmed the Republic of Ireland Under-21 star has suffered a torn muscle in his shoulder.

The 23-year-old joined the Cumbrians on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Rotherham United on transfer deadline day and has made two appearances for Paul Simpson’s side.

However, a shoulder injury means Kayode is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after Cumbrians boss Simpson confirmed he will undergo surgery later this month.

He told the club website: “He went for a scan and it’s a torn muscle in the shoulder, which needs surgery. That will happen on 26 September and we’re expecting him to be out for 12 weeks, possibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge blow for us, but more importantly it’s a massive blow for JJ. He’s really settled in and I can assure you that I was looking forward to seeing him getting fitter and stronger.

“This has happened so the fact is that it opens the door for somebody else. As we saw Ryan Edmondson came back onto the bench, Luke Plange started, he got his goal, and we have Sean, Terry and Garns all wanting it as well. Everybody wants to be out there and helping.”

Orient manager ‘happy’ with Posh point

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was pleased to see his side earn a point from their visit to ‘yo-yo club’ Peterborough United.

Posh took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Hector Kyprianou but Orient defender Omar Beckles restored parity 11 minutes before half-time to ensure his side secured a share of the spoils to move within two points of their mid-table hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Orient boss Wellens said: “Peterborough are a yo-yo club between League One and the Championship so you have to be happy to take a point away to them – especially after going 1-0 behind to a poor goal.