Pompey’s deadline day exploded into life with two late, late departures.

Encouragingly, Fulham’s Ibane Bowat arrived for an undisclosed fee to end their hunt for a new central defender, being unveiled on a three-year deal in the afternoon.

Yet it appeared that would be the only development of any note as, over the next six hours, deadline day seemed to peter out for the Blues, with no more signings and, intriguingly, no exits announced.

However, well after 11pm, Pompey announced Anthony Scully had joined Colchester of a season-long loan, effectively taking him up to the end of his Blues contract.

Gavin Whyte has left Pompey by mutual consent. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That was followed by the news that Gavin Whyte’s contract had been cancelled by mutual consent - with two years remaining.

After the late drama, it means Ben Stevenson stays, although is now unlikely to be registered for the Blues’ 25-man squad which, in accordance with Football League rules, would render him unable to play until January.

Still, sporting director Rich Hughes and his recruitment team signed 15 players during the summer transfer window, of which seven involved transfer fees, with three loanees.

That is one more than the summer of 2023, when Pompey’s excellent recruitment consisting of 14 new faces provided the backbone to their 2023-24 League One title win.