Tyler Walker opened his Pompey account against Crewe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

A George Hirst brace either side of Tyler Walker’s first goal for the club capped off another fine display for Danny Cowley’s side.

And despite the hosts pulling a goal back late-on, the Fratton faithful’s spirit was far from dampened.

Here’s a collection of the best Tweets at full-time.

@pompeypaul72: Save the date: Saturday 21st May. Location: Wembley Stadium. Reason: League One Playoff Final

@deansot: George Hirst has improved beyond everyone’s expectations. You have to give the Cowleys credit for their persistence and confidence in him

@QuelDommage: George Hirst is actually better than his dad

@Furniss_Alex: George Hirst = goat. Cowley taking us up

@MrDavishPFC: Masterclass

@JStronner: What a win. But unlucky from Gavin

@Jaketet03: YOU BLUESSSSS

@FrattonFaithful: Decent win against an abysmal Crewe side. Ogilvie MOTM but team performance was sloppy in the last ten minutes and Bazunu blunder gifts hosts a consolation. The run of easy games is over, the gauntlet is thrown down. Let's see what #Pompey are really made of in the next 5 games.

@kianwardgk: Late play off charge for the Pompey boys?

@JR95_PFC: What a beautiful evening. We keep moving. Up the blues!

