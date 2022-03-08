"Save the date ... 'Masterclass ... "Late play off charge?" - Top six on Portsmouth supporters' mind as Blues win at Crewe
The Pompey supporters’ verdict is in from the Blues’ 3-1 victory over Crewe.
A George Hirst brace either side of Tyler Walker’s first goal for the club capped off another fine display for Danny Cowley’s side.
And despite the hosts pulling a goal back late-on, the Fratton faithful’s spirit was far from dampened.
Here’s a collection of the best Tweets at full-time.
@pompeypaul72: Save the date: Saturday 21st May. Location: Wembley Stadium. Reason: League One Playoff Final
@deansot: George Hirst has improved beyond everyone’s expectations. You have to give the Cowleys credit for their persistence and confidence in him
@QuelDommage: George Hirst is actually better than his dad
@Furniss_Alex: George Hirst = goat. Cowley taking us up
@MrDavishPFC: Masterclass
@JStronner: What a win. But unlucky from Gavin
@Jaketet03: YOU BLUESSSSS
@FrattonFaithful: Decent win against an abysmal Crewe side. Ogilvie MOTM but team performance was sloppy in the last ten minutes and Bazunu blunder gifts hosts a consolation. The run of easy games is over, the gauntlet is thrown down. Let's see what #Pompey are really made of in the next 5 games.
@kianwardgk: Late play off charge for the Pompey boys?
@JR95_PFC: What a beautiful evening. We keep moving. Up the blues!
