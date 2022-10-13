However, Andy Cullen is adamant there have been no fresh developments on previous Australian interest – and they are under no pressure to offload him.

Out of contract at the season’s end and well down the first-team pecking order, a move abroad could prove attractive to Tunnicliffe.

In the meantime, there has been a recent flurry of appearances, featuring at Ipswich and starting against Aston Villa Under-21s and Southampton B.

Yet links with a potential move Down Under refuse to go away.

Pompey's chief executive told The News: ‘If Ryan is desperate to go then we would consider it – but there’s no pressure from the club.

‘There was some expression from abroad at the end of the window, but those windows are now drawing to a close.

‘I know that’s something Ryan may wish to explore, but that’s a matter for him.

‘If that doesn’t materialise that’s fine, we are delighted to have him with us in the squad, so I am absolutely cool with that situation.

‘He has demonstrated in the games he’s played recently that he’s somebody who enhances our squad.

‘However if Ryan comes to us with an opportunity, then obviously we will consider it, and I believe the Australian deadline is on Saturday.

‘I’m not aware anything has materialised with the last few weeks on that one, but, as with any transfer deadline in any country, things can move fairly rapidly at the end of a window.

‘There was some interest expressed at that time but nothing materialised, things may happen towards the end of the window.

‘It’s an extra body for us at the moment, so there’s no rush on our part to make anything happen.’

Tunnicliffe has made 35 appearances since joining on a free transfer from Luton in June 2021.

He has scored two goals during his time on the south coast, the latest in March’s 4-0 victory over Accrington.

However, last season was badly impacted by injury and he has subsequently struggled to re-establish himself upon his return in face of increased competition.

Although well-stocked in the centre of midfield, Louis Thompson is sidelined with a broken leg, while Tom Lowery is nearing a return following a hamstring tear.

