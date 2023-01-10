Here are all the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Barnsley beliefs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley are reportedly looking to sign promising Manchester United talent Charlie McNeill.

90min have claimed the Tykes have joined Championship duo Millwall and Blackpool in the hunt to land the striker this month.

The 19-year-old has starred in the academy this term, netting three goals in five games in the Papa John’s Trophy to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he is yet to make a first-team outing for the Premier League giants, who are keen for the youngster to go on loan to develop his skills.

Ipswich addition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie McNeill.

Ipswich have completed the impressive capture of Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old penned a three-and-a-half year deal at Portman Road after making the switch from the Toffees for an undisclosed price.

It is believed the Tractor Boys have secured the forward for a seven-figure fee after he spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw him net 5 goals in 22 Championship outings for the Tics after he helped guide Sunderland to the second tier last term.

His arrival marks Kieran McKenna’s third signing of the window after the outstanding swoops for Massimo Luongo and former Pompey striker George Hirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the promotion hopefuls now have Hirst, Broadhead, Freddie Ladapo, Gassan Ahadme, Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson in their attack.

Burton battle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough have joined Championship duo Wigan and Peterborough in the hunt for Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported the trio were all keen to swoop in for the 24-year-old during the window, just six months into his stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining on a free transfer from Barnsley in July, the former Cambridge man has netted 11 goals in 25 league games for the struggling Brewers.

In fact, it registers his most successful season to date after he failed to make an impression during his time at Oakwell along with two separate loan spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Danny Cowley looked to strengthen his attacking ranks in the summer, Adeboyejo was reportedly linked with a switch to Fratton Park, yet a move failed to come to fruition.