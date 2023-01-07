The 23-year-old was pictured in the directors box at Portman Road as Kieran McKenna’s men beat Rotherham 4-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It follows after reports surfaced that the Leicester man was being closely monitored by the Tractor Boys ahead of a potential switch this month.

Hirst is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn but has struggled for game time and goals in the second tier.

In fact, the former Sheffield Wednesday youth product is yet to find the net in any of his nine outings in the league to date.

However, it is likely the forward will be recalled this month after his loan spell failed to hit the heights many anticipated.

This has opened the door to a possible return to League One, with promotion-chasing Ipswich hotly tipped to secure his signature.

It’s not the first time McKenna’s side have been linked with the striker after they battled Pompey in the summer.

That was after a strong campaign with the Blues saw interest in him rise, with a host of Championship and League One outfits linked with a move.

But Danny Cowley’s men were unable to land Hirst for a second consecutive season, with the second tier a more desirable destination for the Foxes.

Despite a slow start at Fratton Park, the forward scored 13 goals in 40 league outings for Pompey last term, which saw him finish as the club’s top scorer.

