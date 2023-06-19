And the out-of-contract Pompey winger could be on track for a return to fitness as early as September.

The News understands Curtis’ rehabilitation from the ACL injury suffered against Bolton in February, is going as well as possibly could be expected.

The Blues’ longest-serving senior player is due to meet with his surgeon this week, as he continues putting in the graft needed to make a full recovery.

Everything is going smoothly, however, as Curtis showed over the weekend as he took to social media to document his progress.

The 27-year-old mentioned September as a possible target for a return in an Instagram post, despite nine months being previously touted as the timescale for getting back into the equation.

The earlier date is, indeed, a realistic aim for Pompey’s top scorer of the 21st century, with it believed he would be capable of passing a medical at that point if progress at the current rate continues.

The ideal scenario would be for Curtis to then ease himself back into playing senior football at that point, stepping up his minutes over the ensuing months.

Ronan Curtis.

Pompey are offering their facilities for that process which comes at no cost to the club, with the surgery expense covered under insurance.

Talks have taken place over a new deal for, with boss John Mousinho clear he wants the winger at the club moving forward.

Curtis’ preference is to stay put, too, with the Republic of Ireland man settled in the city with his Fratton-based partner after she gave birth to their son last September.

Finding common ground on a deal which suits all parties remains the aim this summer, to allow the Derry City arrival to build on the 226 appearances he’s made since joining Pompey in 2018.

Pompey have already made five signings since the transfer window opened last week.