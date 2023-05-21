But Blues boss John Mousinho admitted the winger’s injury rehabilitation will have to be factored into a new agreement.

Talks are ongoing between the club and Curtis’ representative, over extending the longest serving senior player’s five-year stay at Pompey.

The 27-year-old is currently back in Ireland at the season’s close continuing his knee injury rehabilitation, but Mousinho is hopeful of a positive outcome over a talent he rates highly staying.

Mousinho said: ‘Talks are ongoing with Ronan. We wanted to focus on Ronan’s surgery and rehab over the back end of the season.

‘He came in the back end of last week and we had discussions with Ronan and said, from my point view, what I think of Ronan and there will be a contract offer on the table.

‘Then it’s down to the agent and football club to negotiate what that is.

‘So that’s ongoing and I think Ronan has gone back to Ireland to spend a bit of time with his family. He’s there for a couple of weeks and that’s great, because he needs to be back there and his agent can take care of everything else.

‘So hopefully we have a bit of good news over the next couple of weeks with Ronan.’

Curtis is believed to have options beyond Pompey this summer, even as he recovers from an ACL knee injury picked up against Bolton in February. His first choice, however, is to stay put at Fratton Park with the Republic of Ireland international settled in the area.

It seems common ground appears to hinge on agreeing a deal which suits all parties amid his injury fightback.

Mousinho added: ‘I’m sure it will (his injury will be factored into negotiations). From my point, though, I’ve said to the club when Ronan comes back he can still be a terrific asset and he can contribute a huge amount.

‘Of course, the fact he won’t be back until December will form part of the conversation, absolutely.

‘In the structure we have, I now hand that over to Rich and everyone we have on the board. They will deal with that. It’s one of the advantages of having this structure, you can be very clean in negotiations and separate them out.

