Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after Pompey used a hand tapping the star & crescent video on Twitter yesterday to tease fans ahead of the release of the new away kit.

And why has that set tongues wagging, or in this instance, sent keyboards into meltdown, I hear you say?

Well, the transfer gossip lovers out there believe it’s, err, a ‘nod’ to another incoming at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But to be more specific, all those Blues fans with a degree in chirology – the study of the hand to you and me – believe it’s a sure sign that George Hirst is on his way back to Fratton!

Indeed, some have gone great lengths to compare an apparent scar on the hand that appears in the Twitter video to one that the young Leicester striker supposedly has!

It’s all a bit of fun as fans try to second guess what’s coming in the remainder of the transfer window, with Danny Cowley known to want at least one more arrival before the 11pm September 1 deadline.

And who can blame the fans for searching for clues.

Former Pompey loanee George Hirst

After all, the Blues have a track record of teasing supporters on social media ahead of signings and took great delight in recently announcing the arrival of Tom Lowery without any detection.

Upon seeing the video, @MikeOfPompey wrote: ‘That’s definitely George Hirst’s hand’ – a theory that was back up by @marksampo, who said: ‘That’s George Hirst’s hand’.

Meanwhile, among other tweets posted, @AmberleySecure joked: ‘I've been desperately trying to find a close up of George Hirst's right hand to compare....’.

The conspiracy then gained momentum when reports online suggested Hirst’s biography was no longer on the Foxes’ website, with a message that reads ‘This player no longer plays for Leicester City’ reportedly taking it’s place.

Meanwhile, a picture of the player stopping for a photograph in his car which emerged increased speculation further, with some believing it was taken at Pompey’s training ground!

Among those who joined in with the ever-growing speculation was @pfcmccloud, who commented: ‘alright lads 16th of august, the day we signed george hirst and therefore had the greatest strike partnership this league maybe even world has ever seen’.

@FrogmoresFrog wrote: ‘You just know George Hirst is being announced tomorrow’.

Meanwhile, among the many other posts, @ArtistNdl said: ‘The evening is setting in at Fratton Park. The stands are full and the chimes are being sung. Just before Pompey and Cambridge walk out, the tannoy kicks in. Ladies & gentlemen, please welcome back to Fratton Park... George Hirst!’.

Amid the speculation yesterday were those who refused to believe the rumours emerging, though.

@ashleyarnell3 wrote: ‘If George Hirst actually signs for us i will be shocked and very impressed. Cannot see it happening but fair play if we bloody pull that off.’

@pompeanut1898 added: ‘Personally I’m more than happy with the strike force we have as long as George Hirst doesn’t end up at a promotion rival. That being said, I wouldn’t say no to having him back but think it’s doubtful’.

While @MrDavishPFC said: ‘Danny wanted to break the bank for George Hirst. Ironically now, I think we'd be a-ok without him. Still wouldn't say no’.

Many fans last night will have gone to bed disappointed that no announcement was made on the same day that speculation reached new heights.

There’s still fans debating a potential Hirst return today.

However, The News understands that the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Ipswich and has a year remaining on his existing deal at the King Power Stadium, will being signing a new deal at Leicester before going out on loan again – only this time to a Championship side.