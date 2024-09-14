The competition in the Championship is heating up and Portsmouth are searching for their first win of the 2024/25 season. So far, Pompey have banked three points from three draws, including their thrilling 3-3 opener against promotion and title hopefuls Leeds United.

Following their opening clash at Elland Road, John Mousinho’s side registered two more draws against Luton Town and Middlesbrough respectively. Their latest outing ended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 defeat to Sunderland at Fratton Park.

The Championship seasons are long and so many twists and turns present themselves along the way. Its unpredictable nature sees odds constantly changing, but what is the latest from the bookmakers on who will earn promotion at the end of the campaign? We’ve compared the latest promotion odds across the league and ranked them in order — take a look below.