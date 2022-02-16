The carbonated drinks manufacturer’s boss has expressed his opinions on taking over the Black Cats, after it was revealed the Black Cats were still owned by Madrox trio, Stuart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori.

After taking over as chairman last year, French businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus had reportedly bought the majority of Sunderland - when in fact he owned 41% of the club.

Following months of unanswered questions, the Black Cats revealed Madrox still held a 59% majority in the club – leaving fans outraged.

The trio then revealed they would be willing to sell their shares in the club, after admitting they still work in the day-to-day running of operations.

Amid supporter frustration, the drinks tycoon took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and revealed fresh plans to buy Sunderland.

He said: ‘In light of the revelations yesterday I will be submitting a new bid to purchase @SunderlandAFC.

‘The fans deserve better as the club is starved of investment & leadership.

William Storey declared interest in Sunderland on social media following ownership revelations

‘Languishing in League One is unacceptable and the position of current owners untenable.’

Throughout 2020, Storey took to social media to reveal his plans to take over the Black Cats, yet a deal was never struck between the two parties with the energy drinks boss not deemed credible.

He is most known for his controversial partnership in Formula One with HAAS F1 Team, after cancelling their £60m sponsorship mid-season due to poor on-track performances.

The businessman has also found himself in hot water in recent years, after allegedly adapting his Rich Energy company logo to that of Whyte Bikes which ended up in a court dispute.

Despite this it appears Storey is determined to return to the Stadium of Light frame, after he deemed the current owners’ position ‘untenable’.

