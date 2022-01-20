LATEST: Danny Cowley confirms Portsmouth closing in on new arrival with departure expected

But the arrival of a January transfer addition between the sticks will be dependent on Alex Bass departing this month, with the academy graduate generating loan interest.

Cowley explained there is a young talent with real potential lined up, to follow striker Tyler Walker and defender Hayden Carter into the club this month.

The plan is for the new face to back up Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu, with the net outcome also freeing up some extra space in Cowley’s budget as Bass gets the minutes he needs out on loan.

Cowley said: ‘We’re respectful if we let Bassy out on loan, we’re not going to get a number two in as good as Alex Bass.

‘But the approach there is we’re taking a long-term view and certainly for Alex as a player, it’s really important he plays over the second half of the season.

‘Clubs want Alex, so we’re working really hard behind the scenes to bring in a keeper we think will have real potential.

‘He could initially come in and compete with Gavin for the number one position, but also have real potential to develop in the future.

‘We’re working really hard on something as we speak.’

Cowley explained the new keeper being announced will have to remain on ice, until a home is found for Bass until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made just two league appearances amid seven outings this term, both being excellent displays against Fleetwood and Wycombe.

Cowley confirmed there are now suitors for his services, but there is still a distance to travel until his loan is sealed.

He added: ‘It’s dependent on Bassy going out, that’s what is not easy. You have to get it all to come together at the right time.

‘There’s been a bit of interest in Alex recently - and so there should.

‘If I was a League One or League Two club looking for a keeper I’d be cutting your right hand off to take Alex.’

