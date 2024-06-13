Latest: Decision Day looms as in-demand Barnsley man agonises over Portsmouth switch ahead of Cardiff
Jordan Williams is nearing a decision over whether he will join Pompey.
The defender is currently on holiday agonising about a Fratton Park switch following six years at Barnsley.
As previously revealed by The News, the Blues and Cardiff are leading the chase for the in-demand 24-year-old, who is attracting interest from six Championship clubs.
It is understood Williams intimated to the Tykes he wouldn’t be signing a new Oakwell deal this summer, preferring to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.
Available on a free transfer from July 1, that has alerted the Championship, although Pompey have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.
Williams is predominantly an attacking right-back, which remains his favoured role, despite Barnsley surprisingly switching their captain to centre-back last season.
With injuries and unavailability within the squad, boss Neill Collins converted him to a right-sided central defender in a back three during 2023-24 to fill selection holes.
Nonetheless, the former Huddersfield man is regarded as a right-back or right wing-back, positions he served in during the 2018-19 League One promotion and also a two-year stay in the Championship.
Certainly right-back is the role Williams is keen to play at his next destination - and a position Pompey have earmarked him for.
Having met with interested Championship clubs over the summer, the ex-Barnsley captain must now reach a conclusion where to continue his career.
The News understands that decision is likely to be imminent with pre-season looming and plenty of attractive offers on the table.
Certainly Pompey are hoping Williams can be one of their early recruits during a summer in which significant squad strengthening is required ahead of their Championship return.
The transfer window opens on Friday, although Williams’ Barnsley contract officially expires on June 30, in line with all free agents.
