The defender made 201 appearances and scored nine times for the Tykes

Jordan Williams is nearing a decision over whether he will join Pompey.

The defender is currently on holiday agonising about a Fratton Park switch following six years at Barnsley.

It is understood Williams intimated to the Tykes he wouldn’t be signing a new Oakwell deal this summer, preferring to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Former Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams is being pursued by Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images | Getty Images

Available on a free transfer from July 1, that has alerted the Championship, although Pompey have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.

Williams is predominantly an attacking right-back, which remains his favoured role, despite Barnsley surprisingly switching their captain to centre-back last season.

With injuries and unavailability within the squad, boss Neill Collins converted him to a right-sided central defender in a back three during 2023-24 to fill selection holes.

Nonetheless, the former Huddersfield man is regarded as a right-back or right wing-back, positions he served in during the 2018-19 League One promotion and also a two-year stay in the Championship.

Certainly right-back is the role Williams is keen to play at his next destination - and a position Pompey have earmarked him for.

Having met with interested Championship clubs over the summer, the ex-Barnsley captain must now reach a conclusion where to continue his career.

The News understands that decision is likely to be imminent with pre-season looming and plenty of attractive offers on the table.

Certainly Pompey are hoping Williams can be one of their early recruits during a summer in which significant squad strengthening is required ahead of their Championship return.