Latest developments on Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United target and impact on Portsmouth striker hunt
Ellis Harrison’s Pompey future is the subject of renewed speculation as the transfer window reaches its climax.
And Danny Cowley admitted he doesn’t see the new striker he wants to recruit arriving before the close of the window on Tuesday night - unless there are further exits.
Talk over Harrison departing has intensified in the wake of the 27-year-old being left out of the Blues squad for Saturday’s loss at Wigan.
Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Fleetwood have been credited with interest in the £450,000 signing from Ipswich Town in 2019, with Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham the latest names in the frame.
Cowley told of his belief Harrison has to build his stamina if he is to make an impact at Fratton Park this term, and intimated building fitness was a factor in his DW Stadium omission.
When asked if a striker could arrive without further exits, the Pompey boss said: ‘No, not without anyone going out, no.
‘Ellis has trained well during the week and he's getting fitter. He just wasn't in the 18 today. He needs to train.’
Harrison and Paul Downing were the two players removed from the squad who drew 0-0 at Doncaster.
Downing was absent after becoming the latest Pompey player to test positive for coronavirus.
Cowley added: ‘It’s really unfortunate for Paul. It’s stop-start for him and one thing after another, which is really frustrating for all concerned. He’s a consummate professional, but these things happen.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
