However, The News understands Adeboyejo is not being considered by Danny Cowley.

Instead the Blues’ head coach is exploring other options as he strives to bolster a squad which contains 18-year-old Dan Gifford as its sole striker.

Clearly it remains a priority position, yet, despite claims, the 24-year-old does not occupy Pompey’s wish list in their ongoing search for forwards.

The former Leyton Orient man netted three goals in 26 Championship appearances for Barnsley last season as they suffered relegation.

They opted not to retain him for the forthcoming League One campaign, with an overall Oakwell record of nine goals in 97 appearances, primarily off the bench.

Cowley is still hopeful of a return for Leicester City’s George Hirst, while the door is not yet shut on free agent Aiden O’Brien, who has already rejected contract terms.

Victor Adeboyejo in action for Barnsley against Norwich. Picture: John Clifton/Sportimage

Marlon Pack is presently the only fresh face at Fratton Park since the transfer window reopened earlier this month.

Although Cowley has been boosted by Sean Raggett, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett signing new deals.

Pompey face Hawks on Saturday (July 2) for their opening pre-season friendly, before heading to Gosport Borough (July 3) the following day.

They then fly out to Spain for a week-long training camp, which is set to consist of a friendly with club side Qatar SC (July 9).

The League One season begins on July 30, when the Blues travel to Sheffield Wednesday, who this summer have captured ex-Pompey striker Michael Smith from Rotherham.

