The Telegraph have reported the 40-year-old is a potential candidate for the vacant role at Fratton Park, as the Blues continue their search for Danny Cowley’s successor.

The former midfielder is currently David Moyes’ assistant coach at Premier League side West Ham, a position he’s held since 2020.

Nolan has previous managerial experience, spending three months as player-manager of Leyton Orient in 2016 before being relieved of his duties.

A spell at struggling Notts County would follow, where he arrived as boss in January 2017 and avoided the drop to the National League in his first campaign in charge.

He managed a fifth-placed finish in his maiden full term at the helm, before losing 5-2 on aggregate to Coventry in the play-offs.

Nolan was sacked just five games in to the season following a slow start, which saw his side endure a six-game winless run.

Pompey’s search for Cowley’s replacement entered its 16th full day on Wednesday, as Michael Eisner & Co continue to find a suitable head coach.

The West Ham assistant becomes the latest figure to enter the fray with the likes of Robbie Keane, Neil Warnock and Lee Bowyer’s names in the hat.

Currently, former MK Dons boss Liam Manning and ex-Blues coach Ian Foster remain the leading favourites to take the reins at Fratton Park.

Fans are calling for a quick appointment, with the Blues’ season spiralling out of control.

