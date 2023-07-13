Elsewhere in the division, there’s been plenty of rumours and speculation as clubs continue their preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Defender’s decisions

Jack Whatmough is reportedly on QPR’s radar this summer, according to Darren Witcoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old is one of three League One central defender’s believed to be on Hoops boss Gareth Ainsworth’s transfer wishlist in the window.

The Wigan centre-back is claimed to have been joined by Peterborough’s Josh Knight and Wycombe’s Chris Forino as the head coach looks to prime his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

News of QPR’s interest comes five months after Whatmough penned new terms to remain at the DW Stadium. The Pompey academy graduate was handed a two-and-a-half-year extension to his contract, which will see him remain with the Latics until 2025.

Jack Whatmough.

The ex-Havant and Waterlooville loanee has amassed 89 appearances during his two-year stay with Wigan following his Fratton Park departure in 2021.

Smith switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Smith has been linked with a move to Wycombe this summer.

That’s according to Bucks Free Press, who have claimed the Chairboys are keen on making a summer swoop for the free-agent striker.

The 25-year-old has been in hot pursuit following his release from Cambridge, with Pompey and Reading in the running for his signature.

Yet, the Blues cooled their interest in Smith prior to the opening of the summer window and have instead signed Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi to compete with Colby Bishop in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front man spent two years with the U’s, where he scored 35 goals in 109 appearances in all competitions.

Reading return

Reading have had their EFL transfer embargo lifted, according to BBC’s Lewis Coombes.

The Royals have been placed under the restrictions since the summer of 2021 after breaching the Football League’s financial rules.

But it has been reported the Berkshire outfit have now paid the outstanding tax debt owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s name was also lifted from the league’s embargo page on Wednesday evening.

The new League One arrivals are now allowed to pay fees for players as they prepare for life following their relegation from the Championship last term.

Currently, Reading only have 11 first-team players contracted ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, while incoming boss Ruben Selles is in the final stages of acquiring his visa.