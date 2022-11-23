LATEST: Former Portsmouth target reveals talks over move to rivals from Championship, Sheffield Wednesday eye deal for Cardiff City man and Derby County boss faces transfer call
There’s a lot of transfer talk developing around League One. Here’s the latest news.
Rovers Locked out of defender deal
Former Pompey target Tom Lockyer has revealed he almost joined Bristol Rovers this season.
The man Kenny Jackett pursued in 2020, before he joined Charlton Athletic, has told how being out of favour at Luton Town almost led to him rejoining the club he emerged at.
Lockyer stayed put in the Championship with the Hatters, however, and has gone on to make 17 appearances this season.
He told Bristol Rovers’ matchday programme: ‘The club (Rovers) actually came in for me at the start of the season.
‘Not that I knew it - I wasn’t in the manager Nathan Jones’ thoughts and hadn’t started the season, but then I made the team and haven’t looked back.
‘I only found out about Rovers’ interest when I went to watch them beat MK Dons.’
Owls hope to toast McGuinness move
Sheffield Wednesday are exploring a permanent deal for defender Mark McGuinness.
The Cardiff City man is on loan at Hillsborough and the 21-year-old has made a big impression for the Owls this term.
Boss Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live he will look at a permanent deal in January.
He said: ‘We'll have a look at that.
‘We’ve got to respect the parameters of the deal, but let’s have a look. Hopefully we can do (a deal), but we’ll have some talks with it and we’ll respect the deal in terms of where everyone is at.
‘He’s done himself the world of good (against Shrewsbury) with another solid and consistent performance. The icing on the cake for him was to get the goal. He’ll keep going and when the time is right we’ll have a chat and see how both clubs view how the loan is going so far.’
Warne to decide if Jack’s alright for Rams
Derby boss Paul Warne faces a transfer decision over young striker Jack Stretton’s future.
The 21-year-old has spent the season on loan in League Two with Carlisle, but boss Paul Simpson admitted the player’s future is out of his hands.
He told the Carlisle News & Star: ‘We don’t have a choice (over his future).
‘But we’ve been really fortunate Derby have allowed us to loan him. I can’t criticise them, it’s totally their right to do that.
‘They’ve got a new manager who doesn’t really know Jack. I think he’s in a really good place.
I know he hasn’t played a lot of minutes, but he was getting minutes until he got injured, and he’s now working his way back into the team. I hope we can keep him.
‘Unfortunately it’s not in our hands and I just hope Derby look and they’ve got David McGoldrick, James Collins, Lewis Dobbin, Will Osula - a whole host of players that (means) I hope they can decide Jack can stay with us.’