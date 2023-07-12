And there is plenty of gossip and speculation across League One as the Blues’ rivals continue their 2023-24 preparations.

Here are the latest headlines.

Swansea to Seasiders

Kyle Joseph is set to join Blackpool in a part-exchange deal with Swansea, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is set to make the switch to the Seasiders to fill the void left by Jerry Yates, who is closing in on a £2.5m move to the Championship outfit.

Joseph spent last term on loan at Oxford United, where he scored 10 goals in 41 outings at the Kassam Stadium.

Now the striker, who was linked with a move to Pompey in 2022, looks set to return to League One this summer.

Kyle Joseph.

It comes as Swansea edge closer to the signing of Blackpool’s star front man Yates, who has reportedly completed his medical ahead of the move.

Michael Duff’s men looked to have sealed the deal for the 26-year-old, who netted 14 goals in 41 Championship outings last term.

Wigan win race

Wigan have fended off QPR and Reading to seal the signing of defender Sean Clare.

The versatile right-back, who can also play in midfield, has penned a three-year deal at the DW Stadium following his release from Charlton.

The 26-year-old spent two years at The Valley, where he amassed 76 League One outings for the Addicks.

And Clare insisted it was a deal which ‘stood out’ form him as he began life after his Charlton exit.

He told the official club website: ‘I’m really excited. It’s something that, when it first came to my attention, stood out to me.

‘It’s a massive club with great ambition, and I feel I am in a great position to come in and help the team progress.

‘I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans.I know they always get behind the team, and from everything that I have seen and heard, it should be an exciting season.’

Wycombe’s wish

Wycombe have confirmed the arrival of versatile midfielder Luke Leahy.

It comes after the 30-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier in the month at Shrewsbury, just weeks after having an option triggered by Salop at the end of last term.

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield revealed his excitement at winning the race for the ex-Bristol Rovers man.

He said: Luke has just had an outstanding season with Shrewsbury Town and I’m delighted that he’s agreed to come and join us.

‘He’s got a fantastic left foot, he can play in midfield or anywhere down the left, and he’s got a really impressive goal return over the years.