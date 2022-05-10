Sources claim the Blues are among a clutch of clubs keeping an eye on the exciting 20-year-old, who moved to the Swans for £500,000 from Wigan last summer.

Joseph came through the ranks at the DW Stadium, netting five times in 18 outings during his maiden season in 2020-21.

He spent the first half of this term on loan at Cheltenham, scoring four times in 19 League One appearances for the Robins.

But his spell at the Johnny Rocks Stadium was prematurely cut short in January as he was recalled by boss Russell Martin.

He made 10 substitute outings over the second half of Swansea’s Championship campaign.

Joseph still has three years left on his current contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, after penning a deal until 2025

The versatile forward can also be utilised on the wing, with a number of his outings for Michael Duff’s side coming from the right side as well as a more central role.

Pompey have been linked with a summer move for Swansea striker Kyle Joseph.

The six-foot, mobile target could be one to tempt Cowley, with the Blues boss identifying power, pace and athleticism as the three key features he wants in his forwards.