Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Stockton’s Scottish switch

Scottish Premiership side Ross County are preparing a bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton in January.

Alan Nixon has reported the Staggies are keen to add the 28-year-old to their ranks next month after being linked with a move in the summer.

County are also battling with rivals Motherwell and Forest Green to sign the striker, who’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pompey, Preston and Bolton were just a host of clubs credited with a move for the striker in the summer after he turned down fresh terms at the Mazuma Stadium.

The former Tranmere man has netted just once in 17 League One outings for the Shrimps this term.

Former Pompey target Cole Stockton is being linked with a move to Scotland.

Duo eye rivals swoop

Sheffield Wednesday & Ipswich are both keeping tabs on Charlton loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to Alan Nixon.

It is being reported the promotion duo are keen to add the winger to their attacking ranks next month, with his future at The Valley uncertain.

The 20-year-old arrived on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace in the summer and has impressed, netting five goals in 18 league games to date.

However, there is concern with the state of play at the Addicks following Ben Garner’s surprise sacking at the start of December.

After a strong start to the campaign, interest in Rak-Sakyi has significantly increased with Millwall and Hull joining the League One pair in eyeing a swoop for the winger next month.

From Prem to League One

Fleetwood look set to fend off Premier League side Everton for promising goalkeeper David Harrington.

The Irish Examiner have claimed the Cod Army have made a late swoop for the 22-year-old after an injury squandered his hopes of a switch to Goodison Park.

It is reported the Toffees had agreed a six-figure deal with Cork City for the Irishman to arrive in January, with the stopper even holding talks with Frank Lampard.

But it appears Harrington is set to swap the Premier League for League One after a shoulder problem saw Everton walk away from the deal.

