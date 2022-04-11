Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues join Preston, Peterborough, Rotherham, and Wycombe in race for prolific 25-goal Morecambe striker
Pompey have joined the race for prolific Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to reports.
The Shrimps hitman has spearheaded the club’s survival bid this term, by netting 25 goals in all competitions – including 22 in League One.
This has seen him gain a number of admirers in the Football League, as he sits joint-first in the top goalscoring charts this season alongside Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.
Now, Football Insider are reporting the Blues are with Preston, Peterborough, Rotherham, and Wycombe in the battle for his signature this summer.
The 28-year-old’s contract at the Mazuma Stadium expires at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, which suggests it would take a transfer fee to prise him away from Derek Adams’ side.
Following the ex-Bradford boss’ return to the club, Stockton has scored four goals under his stewardship – including three in his last three.
Indeed, a striker will be high on Danny Cowley’s pre-season wishlist, with no forwards currently contracted at Fratton Park beyond this season.
George Hirst and Tyler Walker are set to return to their parent clubs, Leicester and Coventry, at the conclusion of their respective loans – while Aiden O’Brien’s future is yet to be settled with his short-term contract expiring at the season’s end.
Between the trio of front men, they have scored 13 league goals between them this season which is nine less than the former Tranmere striker’s tally.
And it’s likely he’d want to remain in the third tier if Morecambe can’t beat the drop, after bagging 46 goals in three seasons for the club.