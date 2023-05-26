But that hasn’t stopped their rivals from setting their sights on potential deals as they look to prime their squads ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

Here are the main headlines from across the third tier.

Posh shocks

Darren Ferguson.

Former Pompey duo Ben Thompson and Dan Butler have been placed on Peterborough’s transfer list.

It comes after the Posh published their retained list, which sees the pair joined by four other squad members who they will be looking to move on this summer.

And, surprisingly, one of them is this season’s League One top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris. The striker fired in 26 league goals in 46 outings but has been made available for transfer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, ex-Blues defender Nathan Thompson has been released after manager Darren Ferguson – who signed a new three-year deal on Thursday – opted against handing the 32-year-old fresh terms at the end of his existing deal.

It marks wholesale changes by the London Road outfit following their play-off disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the month.

Joe Ward, who was heavily linked with a move to Pompey last summer, was the only player to be offered a new deal.

Bolton’s budget

Ian Evatt is expecting Bolton to increase their transfer kitty in order to push for promotion next term.

The Whites fell to a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals after finishing fifth in the table.

Now the head coach has revealed his side will be looking at a top two-finish next season – and an increased budget appears to be on the cards to boost those hopes.

‘Absolutely’, he replied to The Bolton News when talking about the chances of increasing his spending.

‘There have been lots of conversations behind the scenes about how we progress this football club and, obviously, sometimes that costs money.

‘Yes, we are going to do things smartly and strategically, we’ll never put this club at risk, but there are plans in place to make sure that we are in a much better and stronger position next season, on and off the pitch. That work continues, it has been going on behind the scenes.

‘We have now got agents and clubs ringing us and asking us to take their players because they want to be at Bolton Wanderers. They can see what we are doing and it will be an exciting summer.

‘This club is going to be better again next season. I am really excited by it.’

Reading hopes

Reading’s hopes of appointing Chris Wilder have been dealt a major blow.

The Sheffield Star have reported the ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss is keen on a move to Scottish outfit Hearts following his brief spell in charge at Watford.

