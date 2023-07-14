Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Ruben’s Reading

Reading have confirmed the appointment of former Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

The 40-year-old had his visa granted on Tuesday and officially took charge of his first Royals training session on Friday morning.

His arrival comes a day after the Berkshire outfit had their two-year transfer embargo lifted by the EFL after they paid their outstanding tax debt owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Speaking after Selles’ appointment, head of football operations Mark Bowen revealed the difficulties the club faced during their managerial search.

He told Reading’s club website: ‘The search for our manager was exhaustive, complex and undeniably challenging. It has taken longer than any of us wished or anticipated but it was imperative that we got the appointment of a new first team manager right. Having jumped this final hurdle, with all the visa documents now fully approved and ratified, I’m so pleased Rubén can now take the reins.

Ruben Selles.

‘So we believe that, in Rubén, we have identified an impressive manager who is the right fit for us and who, importantly, is ready to grasp this opportunity and take on the challenges that lie ahead.

‘Those challenges still remain, but we believe the outstanding financial issues which have kept this club under strict embargo are now being resolved, so we will tackle those challenges head on as a football club. This has to be the start!’

Barnsley double

Barnsley are reportedly looking at re-signing one of either Slobodan Tedic and Max Waters ahead of next season.

The Barnsley Chronicle understands the Tykes have set their sights on the respective Manchester City and Cardiff men after loan stints at Oakwell last term.

New Reds boss Neill Collins is eyeing new faces to bolster his attacking options after the duo impressed in League One.

Tedic scored four goals in 21 league outings during his season-long stint away from the Etihad Stadium, while Cardiff striker Watters also netted four goals in 19 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

Palace to Port Vale

Port Vale have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace talent Kofi Balmer.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who has reported the Valiants are keen on making a summer swoop for the centre-back

It has been claimed the 22-year-old has been given the green light to depart the south London outfit during the window as he continues his progress into professional football.

