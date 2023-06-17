Boss could set Selles for Royals

Reading are in talks to make Ruben Selles their new manager, according to reports.

The man who left Southampton last month when his contract was not renewed, is in discussions to join Pompey’s League One rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading, who are dealing with financial issues, are said to have turned their attentions to the Spaniard, after their efforts to bring in Chris Wilder collapsed.

The Royals have been without a manager since April, after Paul Ince was sacked with five games remaining in their Championship season.

Former Blues striker Noel Hunt couldn’t keep the Berkshire side up, after being appointed boss on an interim basis.

Now Reading are looking for a long-term option, with the likes of former Pompey duo Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill mentioned as potential options.

Ruben Selles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Selles who appears to be in the frame, however and is said to have visited the club’s Bearwood training ground in recent days.

R’s return on for Charlton man

Charlton’s transfer guru Steve Gallen has been linked with a move to QPR.

Gallen is being touted to join the Championship side, after Les Ferdinand stepped down from his director of football role.

The brother of former Pompey assistant boss Joe Gallen currently holds the same position at The Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallen joined Charlton as head of recruitment in 2017, before moving into his new role three years ago.

The 49-year-old has a long association with QPR, however, working in their academy and briefly taking on first-team caretaker duties in 2009.

Grecian goes

Veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald is set to leave Exeter after turning down a new deal.

The former Scotland international has been offered new terms at St James Park, but has failed to reach an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old played 11 games for the Grecians last season - after undergoing a kidney transplant in 2021.