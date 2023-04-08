LATEST: Former Tottenham Hotspur man makes latest position clear over Portsmouth future

But the defender revealed there’s still not been any discussions to decide what lies ahead for him at Fratton Park.

Ogilvie is one of 13 players who find themselves out of contract this summer, following his arrival from Gillingham in the summer of 2021. The 27-year-old has been a consistent and dependable presence in him time at Fratton Park, operating all across the back four and even in the middle of midfield.

Pompey hold an option to extend Ogilvie’s agreement by a further 12 months, placing some control in their favour over the way ahead.

The versatile left-back has made his position clear that he would like to stay put at PO4, with his young family settled in the area. There has been no further talks about his situation, however, with Ogilvie expecting developments as the campaign comes to a close.

He said: ‘I’m just going to keep playing my football. I’m going to keep playing my football and then something will hopefully happen at the end of the season.

‘There’s an option, so hopefully I can stay here. There’s been no conversations yet, but I’m sure when it gets towards the end of the season those will take place and I’ll hopefully be staying here.

‘I’m settled here, absolutely. I love it here. I’ve got my little one who’s seven months’ old now, we’re settled and I’m enjoying it. So my preference would be to stay, absolutely.’