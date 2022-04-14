LATEST: How redevelopment work is progressing at Portsmouth's Fratton Park as £11.5m project continues
Rotherham’s visit signalled the first Fratton Park match in 24 days – and also the chance for fans to glimpse ongoing ground redevelopment.
Since the goalless draw against Wycombe last month, work has commenced on the third phase of the £11.5m project.
Current focus is on the South Stand, with those present on Tuesday night likely to have noticed the lower section has been stripped of its seating.
Work began on April 4, affecting approximately 200 season-ticket holders, who have subsequently been relocated to other parts of the ground.
As previously explained in The News by Steve Cripps, managing director of PMC Construction and Development Services, an entirely new seating structure is to be introduced to the 97-year-old stand.
This will stretch from the middle of the South Stand, positioned over the existing lower section to provide a continuous tier, while revitalising the existing Archibald Leitch truss.
A wider concourse will then be created under the structure, where the lower section seating was previously situated.
The work is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2022-23 season, which kicks-off on Saturday, July 30.
However, a test event is required before the revamped South Stand can be opened fully, with a home pre-season friendly likely to serve such a purpose.
As a precaution, chief executive Andy Cullen is weighing up lodging a request with the Football League that the opening fixture is held away from Fratton Park.
This would then give the Blues more time to carry out additional improvements, if required
Meanwhile, work is continuing in the North Stand, where seating in the A-E blocks of the lower section are on track to be completed next month.
Focus will then switch to the F-K blocks over the summer, with work expected to finish before the start of the 2022-23 season.
Some 600 new seats will be added, along with 12 new spaces for wheelchair users, and an increase in toilet facilities for female supporters.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
