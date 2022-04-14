Since the goalless draw against Wycombe last month, work has commenced on the third phase of the £11.5m project.

Current focus is on the South Stand, with those present on Tuesday night likely to have noticed the lower section has been stripped of its seating.

Work began on April 4, affecting approximately 200 season-ticket holders, who have subsequently been relocated to other parts of the ground.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will stretch from the middle of the South Stand, positioned over the existing lower section to provide a continuous tier, while revitalising the existing Archibald Leitch truss.

A wider concourse will then be created under the structure, where the lower section seating was previously situated.

The work is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2022-23 season, which kicks-off on Saturday, July 30.

Pompey have stripped out seats in South Stand lower as part of ongoing work to update Fratton Park. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

However, a test event is required before the revamped South Stand can be opened fully, with a home pre-season friendly likely to serve such a purpose.

This would then give the Blues more time to carry out additional improvements, if required

Meanwhile, work is continuing in the North Stand, where seating in the A-E blocks of the lower section are on track to be completed next month.

The South Stand lower facing the Milton End, showing the removal of seats as part of ongoing work to update Fratton Park. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

Focus will then switch to the F-K blocks over the summer, with work expected to finish before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Some 600 new seats will be added, along with 12 new spaces for wheelchair users, and an increase in toilet facilities for female supporters.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

Pompey have stripped out seats in South Stand lower as part of ongoing work to update Fratton Park. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

The view from the North Stand, where the lower section has been reprofiled and new seats installed. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

The view from the North Stand towards the Milton End, showing the lower section's reprofiling and new seats. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South