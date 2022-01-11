LATEST: How things stand over exit for Portsmouth's ex-Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Wolves winger amid reports of Doncaster Rovers interest

Michael Jacob.

Reports have emerged this afternoon linking the winger with a move to League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Jacobs is available this month as Danny Cowley reshapes his squad for the rest of the campaign.

But The News understands the 30-year-old isn’t near to leaving or have an agreement in place with a new side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley has spoken about the difficulty of landing players at present, with clubs loathe to let players leave amid a busy period of fixtures and the ongoing threat of losing men to Covid.

That appears to a factor impacting clubs making a move for Jacobs, who has spoken honestly about his desire for game time a lack of minutes at Fratton Park.

The former Wigan man is also one of Pompey’s top earners, with a lot of sides who would be conceivably interested unable to cover his wages.

That would appear to be the case with Doncaster, with boss Gary McSheffrey already stating he’s unlikely to be able to fund deals for John Marquis or Paul Downing this month.

Doncaster chief executive, Gavin Baldiwn, has stated they have deals in place for two players but are waiting for them to be released from their existing clubs.

He said: ‘We’ve options on the table, there are the two permanents and other options on top of that.

‘We’ve done the deals with the players and their agents but those players are relying on their clubs releasing them.

‘They may have been previously told by the club that they would be released and should find another club, but the club has still got to release them.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron