UPDATE: Portsmouth boss details how transfer business is set to develop as player chase continues

The Pompey boss will not be hamstrung by the immediate need to sell squad members to fund the options he wants to recruit, should they become available.

Cowley has spoken of working on a one in, one out basis in the January window as he looks to land as many as four new recruits this month.

Ellis Harrison has got things moving, as the striker joined Fleetwood at the weekend after finding himself down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been less action on the other top earners available this month, however, such as Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs and John Marquis.

Cowley’s challenge will be to make sure the books are balanced by February 1, rather than rigidly doing so through the month as players come and go.

He admitted doing so as he battles to get the men in his sights is an ongoing challenge.

Cowley said: ‘It’s just on the finances and trying to make sure you manage the budget accordingly.

Danny Cowley

‘Sometimes you can get one out and you might be able to get two in.

‘That will just depend on the money (that gets generated) really.

‘You can only do what you can do, and my experience over time tells me to control what you can control.

‘I just think you’re banging your head against a brick wall, and you’re waiting to see if the wall falls down or your head cracks open!

‘It could go either way.

‘You have to try to influence what you can, but know you’re only one part of it ultimately.

‘You know what an effect recruitment has on the outcome. It’s such a significant part of it.

‘As a football manager you have all the responsibility, but not all the power.’

Cowley joked he’s not a fan of transfer windows and the issues he and his staff are facing to get deals over the line.

But he assured Pompey fans everything possible is being done to ensure they are successful in their player pursuits.

He added: ‘I hate January, I hate it! And I hate the summer, too!

‘We’re just working relentlessly hard, but it’s tough, really tough.

‘It’s frustrating beyond belief trying to get everything aligned and get an agreement, but we’re working at it.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron