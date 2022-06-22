The midfielder is set to return to training next week, after fracturing his toe on international duty with Wales.

There were concerns Morrell could be facing an extended period on the sidelines, as he limped off in the second half of his country’s 2-1 Nations’ League defeat against Holland earlier this month.

That ruled the 25-year-old out of his country’s final two fixtures of a busy summer, where his performances have earned plaudits for Rob Page’s side

The concern for Pompey fans was the length of time he could missing for their club, however, after Danny Cowley’s men returned for pre-season training this week.

The Blues boss reported positive news, however, with the extent of the injury not as bad as first feared.

Morrell has been granted some time away from the club’s Roko base, after his summer exertions.

He is due to link up with the first-team squad next week, however, and is expected to be able to return to training as planned.

Joe Morrell limps off in Wales' Nations League defeat to Holland. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Cowley said: ‘Joe is good.

‘He is going to be back with us early next week.

‘He obviously had a very short break this year because of the international commitment.

‘He broke his toe, which meant he missed the last two games for Wales.

‘But he’s fine. He’s recovered well and he’ll be back training with us come early next week.

‘It was a very clean, small break so it’s not something that we’re worried about.’

Pompey had a couple of other minor injury issues as the players reported back on Monday, after a seven-week summer break.

Denver Hume sat it out as he completed his recover from a prolapsed disc in his back, while Reeco Hackett missed the afternoon session when feeling some tightness after picking up a knee injury in March.