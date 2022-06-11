Portsmouth dealt significant injury blow as ex-Luton Town, Bristol City and Lincoln City man is sidelined

The Wales international has picked up a broken toe while on international duty with his country.

Morrell limped off in the second half of the 2-1 Nations’ League defeat for Rob Page’s side against Holland on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old impressed with his showing in Cardiff, but will now be ruled out of their match with Belgium tonight.

Of more concern to Danny Cowley will be the length of time his key midfielder faces on the sidelines.

Pompey are due to return to pre-season training on June 20, before heading to a training camp in Spain on July 4.

Morrell earned plaudits for the quality of his display against Holland, before his evening was cut short.

That followed on from a start in the 2-1 loss to Poland last week. Morrell was then an unused sub as Wales secured a place at the World Cup finals, with a 1-0 success over Ukraine on Sunday.

Joe Morrell leaves the pitch with his injury against Holland. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The former Bristol City and Luton Town man is one of Cowley’s key players, as he prepares for his second season at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss currently has Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi as his senior midfield options. Wales age-group international Harry Jewitt-White signed his first professional agreement in April.

Cowley is keen on adding Marlon Pack to his midfield options, as the Buckland lad leaves Cardiff.