Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

McKenna’s move

Ipswich are closing in on an impressive swoop for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.

The East Anglian Daily Times have reported the League One promotion chasers have agreed an eye-watering seven-figure fee for the 24-year-old.

It follows after the forward was recalled from his season-long loan at Championship side Wigan after a disappointing spell.

Broadhead netted five goals in 22 league outings for the Latics, with the Toffees opting to call time on his stay at the DW Stadium.

Now, boss Kieran McKenna is looking to pounce as he eyes further additions to his attacking ranks.

Nathan Broadhead is closing in on a move to Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys already have Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Gassan Ahadme and Tyreece John-Jules in their forward department.

As the head coach looks to strengthen, former Pompey striker George Hirst was spotted in the directors box during their 4-1 triumph over Rotherham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It is believed Broadhead was also present as the pair close in on a switch

Stockey switch

Former Pompey striker Jayden Stockley is reportedly being eyed by Gillingham, according to the Kent Messenger.

The 29-year-old is believed to be a strong target of Neil Harris, who now has money to spend following the Gills’ takeover in December.

Earlier reports from South London Press had revealed the Addicks had received significant interest from League One clubs and abroad for the forward’s services.

Goals have dried up for Stockley this term, netting on three occasions in the third tier.

The Addicks secured former Preston man’s signature in the summer of 2021 as they made an eleventh-hour swoop to stop him rejoining Pompey.

Barton’s beliefs

Joey Barton has ruled out a promotion fight for Bristol Rovers this season.

The Gas moved to within three points of the play-off spots following their 2-1 triumph over Cambridge on Saturday.

With the win moving his side up to eighth in the table, the Rovers boss admitted his outfit are in with a chance of promotion this term.

He told Bristol Live: ‘We feel we're in with a right chance, We've got to go and prove that in the next 20 games.

‘We've come up with a flourish to win on the line last year to get promoted. We've started the run for the finish line a bit earlier and it's about making sure we maintain it and keep making traction.

‘I've always believed, even when we won two of the first 10 games. I know the quality I have in my training ground, I know the desire they have and we work every single moment.

‘We've still got 20 fixtures and we're in the mix, we're looking up and at the top end of the table, rather than over our shoulder at the bottom end of the table and I think everybody in the quartered jersey and everybody in the blue half of Bristol would have snapped your hands off if we said this would be the state of play on January 7.

